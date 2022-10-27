5 things to do in NEO: Cleveland Orchestra’s Halloween Spooktacular, Día de Muertos and more

In the lead up to Halloween, enjoy festive productions and in some cases frights. Costumes will be the norm this weekend, from an afternoon with the Cleveland Orchestra to the Día de Muertos parade at Cleveland Public Theatre’s campus. Here are five ideas of things to do.

Halloween Spooktacular

The Cleveland Orchestra presents Halloween Spooktacular, an afternoon of holiday fun, Sunday, Oct. 30, at Severance. Musicians will perform festive tunes such as “Ride of the Valkyries” and highlights from Harry Potter. Be sure to wear a costume and compete for prizes as part of the pre-concert entertainment.

Día de Muertos

Día de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a holiday tradition in Mexico and Latin America when people honor the memories of loved ones who’ve passed. Join a vibrant community celebration with music, food, alter installations and more, Saturday, Oct. 29, 11 a.m.- 10 p.m., on the campus of Cleveland Public Theatre in Gordon Square. Don’t miss the “Skulls & Skeletons” parade along Detroit Avenue starting at 3:30 p.m.

All Hale’s Eve

Join an adults-only Halloween party, All Hale’s Eve: Sleepy Hale-O, on the grounds of Hale Farm and Village in Bath. The festivities include live music, trick-or-treat tasting stations and local food and beverages. Dress for the weather as this is mostly an outdoor event Saturday, Oct. 29, 7-11 p.m.

‘The Thin Place’

Enjoy the psychological thriller “The Thin Place” at Dobama Theatre in Cleveland Heights. Written by Lucas Hnath, it’s a story of two women, one who communicates with the dead, and another enraptured with this medium. Performances run through Sunday, Oct. 30.

Hallowinds

The University of Akron presents a free, festive concert in person and online, dubbed Hallowinds. Costumes are encouraged for the concert, Sunday, Oct. 30, at 5:30 p.m. in Guzzetta Recital Hall. Viewers can enjoy from home via YouTube.

