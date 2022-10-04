Top three winners of the 2022 Cooper International Competition perform tonight

The Covid-19 pandemic scotched the 2020 and 2021 competitions, but this year the Thomas and Evon Cooper International Competition was back on the campus of Oberlin College, to present a field of 20 young violinists between the ages of 13 and 18, who competed for the top three prizes, with first prize carrying a cash award of $20,000, plus special career opportunities, and for all three finalists full four-year tuition scholarships to the Oberlin Conservatory, pending admission. Listen tonight at 8 when Ovations presents third prize winner Calvin Alexander, second prize winner Sameer Agrawal and first prize winner Seohyun Kim as they perform concertos by Tchaikovsky and Brahms with the Canton Symphony Orchestra led by Gerhardt Zimmermann from Oberlin College's Warner Concert Hall, recorded this past August.

