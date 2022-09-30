© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Ukranian Bandurist Chorus of North American Performs at Maltz PAC Oct. 1

By Jacqueline Gerber
Published September 30, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT
Photo: Igor Oliyarnik, Courtesty of Ukranian Bandurist Chorus of North America

WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber talks with Oleh Mahlay, Artistic Director and Conductor of the Ukranian Bandurist Chorus of North America about its performance Saturday, Oct. 1, begining at 7, at Case Western Reserve University's Maltz Performing Arts Center in University Circle. The ensemble is touring the United States in a program dedicated to the important Ukranian poet Leysa Ukrainka. NOTE: Clicking the link will take you to the ensemble's website; click on "Events" at the top of the page; from there click on "Upcoming Performances" and scroll down to the Cleveland performance. Clicking on the ticket purchase link will take you to the Maltz PAC tickets page.

Arts & Culture WCLV Feature
Jacqueline Gerber
