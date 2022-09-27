© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Il Circolo Respighi

By John Mills
Published September 27, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT
Il Circolo Respighi cover
Il Circolo Respighi cover

[Airdate: Wednesday, September 28]

On Sunday, October 2 at 3:00 p.m., soprano Gabrielle Haigh and pianist Randall Fusco will present  Il Circolo Respighi, a recital of art songs from their recent album of the same name. The program traces the musical lineage of Ottorino Respighi through songs of his teachers, his students (one of whom later became his wife), and Respighi himself.

WCLV's John Mills speaks with Ms. Haigh and Mr. Fusco about the recital and their album, which is available now on MSR Classics.

Il Circolo Respighi
Sunday, October 2
3:00 p.m.
Fairmount Presbyterian Church, Cleveland Heights
Free Admission

Tags
Arts & Culture WCLV Feature
John Mills
See stories by John Mills