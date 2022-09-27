[Airdate: Wednesday, September 28]

On Sunday, October 2 at 3:00 p.m., soprano Gabrielle Haigh and pianist Randall Fusco will present Il Circolo Respighi, a recital of art songs from their recent album of the same name. The program traces the musical lineage of Ottorino Respighi through songs of his teachers, his students (one of whom later became his wife), and Respighi himself.

WCLV's John Mills speaks with Ms. Haigh and Mr. Fusco about the recital and their album, which is available now on MSR Classics.

Il Circolo Respighi

Sunday, October 2

3:00 p.m.

Fairmount Presbyterian Church, Cleveland Heights

Free Admission