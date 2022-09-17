Baldwin Wallace Symphonic Winds Feature "Emerging and Silenced Voices" on Ovations Sept. 21

Join WCLV/Ideastream Public Media for Ovations Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. EDT. The Baldwin Wallace Symphonic Wind Ensemble performs a fanfare commissioned by the United States Marine Band for President Biden's inauguration, a lamentation remembering those killed in the 2012 shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School, and a fanciful suite based on Steampunk style. Also on the program are a saxophone fantasia and Robert Kurka's "The Good Soldier Schweik.”