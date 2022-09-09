Northeast Ohio Composers in the Spotlight on Ovations

On Ovations this week, we travel back in time to October 10, 2021, to bring you performances from a concert given by the Cleveland Composers Guild at First Baptist Church on Fairmount Blvd. Join us for music by Eric Charnofsky, Sebastian Birch, Frank Wiley, Stephen Stanziano, Adam Roberts and William Rayer. It's an opportunity to hear the outstanding music-making going on right in your own back yard. Ovations is heard Wednesday night,September14 at 8 pm.

Repertoire:

Sebastian Birch: Piano Suite 2020:

Arpeggiating Fish, Tango, Morning Bloom (Andante in 5), Waltz of the Mice

Yuka Nakayama, piano

William Rayer: When Will We Be Normal Again

Coren Estrin Mino, piano

Eric Charnofsky: Four Seasonal Ballads

Summer Sun, Autumn Daybreak, Winter, I Am the One

Katherine Jolly, soprano and Eric Charnofsky, piano

Adam Roberts: Sinews

Mari Sato, violin

Frank Wiley: PRIZM

Amitai Vardi, clarinet and Matthew Holm, percussion

Stephen Stanziano: Saxophone Quartet

NEO-Tessares Saxophone Quartet: John Perrine, soprano; Josh Fern, alto; Allie Denham, tenor; Tom Lempner, bass

How to Listen

Listen Now