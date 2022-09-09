© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture

Northeast Ohio Composers in the Spotlight on Ovations

Published September 9, 2022 at 11:09 PM EDT

On Ovations this week, we travel back in time to October 10, 2021, to bring you performances from a concert given by the Cleveland Composers Guild at First Baptist Church on Fairmount Blvd. Join us for music by Eric Charnofsky, Sebastian Birch, Frank Wiley, Stephen Stanziano, Adam Roberts and William Rayer. It's an opportunity to hear the outstanding music-making going on right in your own back yard. Ovations is heard Wednesday night,September14 at 8 pm.

Repertoire:

Sebastian Birch: Piano Suite 2020:

Arpeggiating Fish, Tango, Morning Bloom (Andante in 5), Waltz of the Mice

Yuka Nakayama, piano

 

William Rayer: When Will We Be Normal Again

Coren Estrin Mino, piano

 

Eric Charnofsky: Four Seasonal Ballads

Summer Sun, Autumn Daybreak, Winter, I Am the One

Katherine Jolly, soprano and Eric Charnofsky, piano

 

Adam Roberts: Sinews

Mari Sato, violin

 

Frank Wiley: PRIZM

Amitai Vardi, clarinet and Matthew Holm, percussion

 

Stephen Stanziano: Saxophone Quartet

NEO-Tessares Saxophone Quartet: John Perrine, soprano; Josh Fern, alto; Allie Denham, tenor; Tom Lempner, bass

 

