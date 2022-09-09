Northeast Ohio Composers in the Spotlight on Ovations
On Ovations this week, we travel back in time to October 10, 2021, to bring you performances from a concert given by the Cleveland Composers Guild at First Baptist Church on Fairmount Blvd. Join us for music by Eric Charnofsky, Sebastian Birch, Frank Wiley, Stephen Stanziano, Adam Roberts and William Rayer. It's an opportunity to hear the outstanding music-making going on right in your own back yard. Ovations is heard Wednesday night,September14 at 8 pm.
Repertoire:
Sebastian Birch: Piano Suite 2020:
Arpeggiating Fish, Tango, Morning Bloom (Andante in 5), Waltz of the Mice
Yuka Nakayama, piano
William Rayer: When Will We Be Normal Again
Coren Estrin Mino, piano
Eric Charnofsky: Four Seasonal Ballads
Summer Sun, Autumn Daybreak, Winter, I Am the One
Katherine Jolly, soprano and Eric Charnofsky, piano
Adam Roberts: Sinews
Mari Sato, violin
Frank Wiley: PRIZM
Amitai Vardi, clarinet and Matthew Holm, percussion
Stephen Stanziano: Saxophone Quartet
NEO-Tessares Saxophone Quartet: John Perrine, soprano; Josh Fern, alto; Allie Denham, tenor; Tom Lempner, bass