5 Things to do in NEO: David Bowie on film, Oktoberfest and more

Marshing in Mentor

Visitors can take in late summer beauty at Mentor Marsh this weekend with two events. Starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, a naturalist from the Cleveland Museum of Natural History will be on-hand to answer questions as people explore the marsh. On Sunday at 2 p.m., the museum hosts a hike at the marsh to search for goldenrod, the bright yellow flower which attracts numerous critters.

September brings Oktoberfest

A blitzkrieg of sauerkraut and pilsner arrives a month early, as September in Ohio means Oktoberfest. The original (in Munich) starts September 17. But Northeast Ohio is getting a jump on the festivities. On Friday night, the Bavarian spirit hits Parma’s German Central. On Saturday, the Volksfest continues at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds. Then let your wanderlust lead you to the German Family Society of Akron on Sunday.

Fix It Again, Tony

There aren’t many Italian cars on the road in Ohio anymore, but you can see more than 300 of them al fresco at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in Akron this weekend. The 9th Molto Bella Auto Show will include vintage Ferraris, rare classics and exotic sports cars around the Great Meadow and historic Manor House. Start your engine Sunday at 9 a.m.

“Labyrinth” above ground

David Bowie, Jim Henson and Monty Python’s Terry Jones are sadly departed, but you can enjoy their only collaboration at Akron’s historic Glendale Cemetery. The 1986 musical fantasy “Labyrinth” screens under the stars on Saturday night. Gates open at 6 p.m. and visitors are encouraged to bring a blanket and picnic.

Where the Rubber meets the Jazz

Think of the Rubber City, and one thinks of... rubber. In the early 20th century, though, it was also a hub for jazz musicians. As part of this weekend's Rubber City Jazz and Blues Festival, guests can enjoy free live music on a decommissioned portion of the Akron Innerbelt. Ronell Regis Group and the James Gaiters Quartet Soul Revival perform starting at 11 a.m. Saturday.

