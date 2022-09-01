5 things to do in NEO: 'Free Puppies!' doc, First Friday in Canton and more

'Free Puppies!'

The Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque presents the new documentary " Free Puppies!" as a streaming exclusive through Sep. 16. The film follows a group of women who rescue dogs in the rural South and take them to new homes in other parts of the country.

ArtsinStark 'First Friday'

This Friday, Sept. 2, is the monthly arts walk in Downtown Canton's Special Improvement District, " First Friday." From 5 to 9 p.m., visitors can enjoy the galleries of the Canton Art Museum, a variety of local dance performances and Oktoberfest brews.

'Hotter Than July'

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's latest photography exhibit, " Hotter Than July," spotlights the images of Bruce W. Talamon. Photos of Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder and Bootsy Collins are featured in this photo survey of the golden age of soul, R&B and funk.

Labor Day Carnival

The Kampgrounds of America (KOA) hosts its busiest weekend of the season with its Labor Day Carnival Weekend in Streetsboro. Saturday, Sept. 3, events include the annual carnival, patriotic crafts and a performance by the acoustic duo Hat Trick.

'Backyards to Ballparks'

Author and baseball fanatic Eric Gray reads from his new collection " Backyards to Ballparks: More Personal Baseball Stories From The Stands and Beyond," Wednesday, Sept. 7. Gray speaks at 7 p.m. at the North Royalton Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library for the "Beyond the Book Jacket" author series.

