5 things to do in NEO: One World Day, Akron Pride Festival and more

‘Encanto’ Sing Along

Fans of Disney’s “Encanto” can sing along with the feature-length film and an onstage band Thursday night under the stars. Join the family fun at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls starting at 7:30 p.m.

Ballet in the Park

Settle in for an evening of ballet at Lakeview Park in Lorain Friday. North Pointe Ballet will perform both classical and contemporary choreography near the rose garden. Bring a blanket or chair for the free performance at 7 p.m.

Akron Pride Festival

Join the march for equity on Main Street in Downtown Akron at the Akron Pride FestivalSaturday. The march steps off at 10 a.m. from the Spaghetti Warehouse and heads to Lock 3 Park. Enjoy local eats and entertainment into the evening with fireworks at 10 p.m.

Waterloo Arts Fest

Hang out in Cleveland’s Waterloo Arts District and listen to live music, enjoy art activities and stop by the galleries at the 19 th annual Waterloo Arts Fest Saturday. The festival includes art vendors, food trucks and music from local bands, such as Cleveland Guitar Trio, Apostle Jones and Rust Belt Riviera, from noon to 7 p.m.

One World Day

Sunday marks the 76 th annual One World Day in Cleveland’s Cultural Gardens. The Parade of Flags kicks off at noon with U.S. Olympian Dominique Moceanu as grand marshal. Enjoy multicultural performances throughout the day, such as tinikling, a traditional Philippine folk dance, and Brazilian jazz from guitarist and vocalist Moises Borges.

