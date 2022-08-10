© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture

Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens hires new president from National First Ladies' Library

By Kabir Bhatia
Published August 10, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT
Stan Hywet's new executive director, Jennifer Highfield, worked as director of fund development at the estate from 2006-10.
Stan Hywet's new executive director, Jennifer Highfield, worked as Director of Fund Development at the estate from 2006-10.

Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in Akron will next month welcome Jennifer Highfield as its new executive director. She is currently President & CEO of the National First Ladies’ Library in Canton, and she previously worked in development at Stan Hywet.

Highfield replaces Sean M. Joyce, who stepped down last July. Stan Hywet Board Chairman Rick Burke said in a news release the staff will "be inspired by her enthusiasm and plans for the estate."

The Columbus native holds degrees from the University of Akron and Kent State University and also previously served in development roles with the Akron Symphony and the West Side Catholic Center in Cleveland.

