Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens hires new president from National First Ladies' Library

Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in Akron will next month welcome Jennifer Highfield as its new executive director. She is currently President & CEO of the National First Ladies’ Library in Canton, and she previously worked in development at Stan Hywet.

Highfield replaces Sean M. Joyce, who stepped down last July. Stan Hywet Board Chairman Rick Burke said in a news release the staff will "be inspired by her enthusiasm and plans for the estate."

The Columbus native holds degrees from the University of Akron and Kent State University and also previously served in development roles with the Akron Symphony and the West Side Catholic Center in Cleveland.

