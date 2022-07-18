Ohio Light Opera Offers "The Fantasticks" Plus "Something Extra"

WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber follows up with Ohio Light Opera Artistic Director Steven Daigle about "The Fantasticks," the last of the six shows in repertory this season, plus the "something extra" July 20-23. NOTE: Due to COVID precautions, the live presentations "Aged to Perfection" and "Songs From the Cutting Room Floor" have been cancelled. Also, in the event of inclement weather, "The Fantasticks," which is being presented outdoors, will be moved to the Freedlander Theater.

