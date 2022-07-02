Ohio Light Opera Offers July 4 Pops Plus "Pirates" and "Mock Marriage"

Ohio Light Opera Artistic Director Steven Daigle chats with WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber about the OLO Patriotic Pops concert July 4 at 7 p.m. in downtown Wooster. He also sets out the next shows in the OLO season, Gilbert and Sullivan's "The Pirates of Penzance," opening July 7, and Franz Lehar's seldom-produced predecessor to "The Merry Widow," "The Mock Marriage." opening July 14. Ticket information is available at ohiolightopera.org.