Ohio Light Opera Offers July 4 Pops Plus "Pirates" and "Mock Marriage"

By Jacqueline Gerber
Published July 2, 2022 at 7:22 PM EDT
Photo from "The Pirates of Penzance": Matt Dilyard, courtesy of Ohio Light Opera

Ohio Light Opera Artistic Director Steven Daigle chats with WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber about the OLO Patriotic Pops concert July 4 at 7 p.m. in downtown Wooster. He also sets out the next shows in the OLO season, Gilbert and Sullivan's "The Pirates of Penzance," opening July 7, and Franz Lehar's seldom-produced predecessor to "The Merry Widow," "The Mock Marriage." opening July 14. Ticket information is available at ohiolightopera.org.

