5 Virtual Arts Experiences From Northeast Ohio Artists And Institutions

Another week means five more virtual arts and culture experiences to check out from the comfort of your home.

Western Reserve Historical Society - Virtual History on Tap: PRIDE

Join the Western Reserve Historical Society's celebration of Pride Month featuring presentations and interviews detailing Cleveland's LGBTQ+ history. The event, which doubles as an online "happy hour," takes place Friday, June 26, at 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland Museum of Art- “Gold Needles: Embroidery Arts from Korea”

The Joseon dynasty (1392-1897) played a major role in shaping many elements of Korean society, including art. The Cleveland Museum of Art has partnered with the Seoul Museum of Craft Art to showcase the work of anonymous Korean women who overcame their patriarchal society to create elaborate embroidered works including colorful ceremonial robes, wedding fans and folding screens.

Ashtabula Arts Center: “Travels from Home”- Art by Jennifer Overholser

Jennifer Overholser invites viewers to take a “virtual vacation” as she showcases a collection of paintings featuring places she’s visited over the years. The exhibit is on view through Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

Canton Symphony Orchestra-Selections for Staying Home

Every Thursday, The Canton Symphony Orchestra shares a performance by one of its musicians, ranging from Olivia Fritz playing all four parts of Sibelius’ “Finlandia” for flute quartet to violinist Emily Cornelius performing music by Bach. The performances are archived on the Symphony’s website.

Heights Arts- Random Acts of Arts

Heights Arts in Cleveland Heights invites Cuyahoga County painters, musicians, poets and performers to submit their work for the project “Random Acts of Arts.” The gallery will share these submissions via video, visual image or written word on its website. Artists who want to show how they create in-studio are also welcome to submit a video.