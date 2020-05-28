5 Virtual Arts Experiences From Northeast Ohio Artists And Institutions

Northeast Ohio arts groups continue to spotlight artistic talents online. Here are five upcoming opportunities to enjoy local arts virtually from home.

Julia de Burgos Cultural Arts Center

The Julia de Burgos Cultural Arts Center presents Voces Fuertes, an open mic hosted by spoken word artist Andrew Aaron Valdez. Beginning May 29, Valdez hosts a variety of latino/a/x artists and other artists of color via the center's YouTube and Facebookpages every other Friday.

The Torso Book Club

The Torso Book Club stages a pop-up theater production of the virtual story, "A Shadow of the Run," based on the true story of the Cleveland Torso Killer. Performances are May 29 and 30, and reservations can be made at the company's web page.

Trinity Cathedral

Cleveland's downtown Episcopal church hosts a livestream concert series starting in June with Cleveland Orchestra principal cellist Mark Kosower. On June 5 and July 31 at 7 p.m., Kosower perfoms the six Bach unaccompanied cello suites via Trinity Cathedral's Facebook page.

Cleveland Public Theatre

Cleveland Public Theatre Director of Community Ensembles Faye Hargate leads an interactive storytelling workshop to celebrate community and family. The intergenerational workshops take place Mondays at 6 p.m., June 1 - June 15, and they require a reservation through Cleveland Public Theatre's website.

Cleveland Cinematheque

In partnership with the Tri-C JazzFest, the Cinematheque presents the new jazz film, "Up from the Streets," which shines a musical spotlight on the city of New Orleans. The film is available online through June 4 via the Cinematheque's Virtual Screening series.