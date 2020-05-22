Remembering Actor and Shakerite Fred Willard

Emmy-nominated comedic actor Fred Willard died at his home in Los Angeles on May 15, 2020. He was 86 and grew up in Shaker Heights. An actor for most of his life, Willard was known for his roles in TV sitcoms “Modern Family” and “Everybody Loves Raymond” and his roles in film comedies like “Best in Show” and “Waiting for Guffman.”



Actors Fred Willard (left) and Martin Mull (middle) with "Back Stage With" host Scott Simon [ideastream]

In 2012, Fred Willard and his friend, Martin Mull, sat down with NPR “Weekend Edition Saturday” host, Scott Simon, for a taping of WVIZ/PBS ideastream’s “Back Stage With.”