Arts & Culture
applause-hero.jpg
Applause
Applause is a weekly show highlighting Northeast Ohio's vibrant arts and culture scene. From interviews with artists to special musical performances, the show spotlights creative people in our community and beyond.

Remembering Actor and Shakerite Fred Willard

By Dennis Knowles
Published May 22, 2020 at 3:20 PM EDT
Actor Fred Willard

Emmy-nominated comedic actor Fred Willard died at his home in Los Angeles on May 15, 2020. He was 86 and grew up in Shaker Heights. An actor for most of his life, Willard was known for his roles in TV sitcoms “Modern Family” and “Everybody Loves Raymond” and his roles in film comedies like “Best in Show” and “Waiting for Guffman.”

Capture.JPG


Actors Fred Willard (left) and Martin Mull (middle) with "Back Stage With" host Scott Simon [ideastream]

In 2012, Fred Willard and his friend, Martin Mull, sat down with NPR “Weekend Edition Saturday” host, Scott Simon, for a taping of WVIZ/PBS ideastream’s “Back Stage With.”

Arts & Culture ApplauseNews Feature
Dennis Knowles
