Postcards From The Pandemic: Take A Joy Ride With Rock Hall's Lisa V.

Before Ohio's stay-at-home order, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Lisa Vinciquerra was getting ready for the 2020 Induction Ceremony which was to be held in Cleveland May 2.

As the Rock Hall's director of production and live events, she was also planning concert celebrations for the museum's 25th anniversary.

"We had many cool things planned for this summer that unfortunately are not going to happen anymore," Vinciquerra said.

After more than a decade of staging shows on the Rock Hall plaza, now she's taking music to the masses with the Joy Ride van.

From 100 MPH To Zero

For me it was super challenging because I honestly am a person that really needs structure in my life like having a job, a place to go. Six or seven days a week I was going into the Rock Hall at certain times. Then to not be going in at all was really quite challenging for me.

I'm also super social so I love seeing my co-workers everyday and putting on awesome shows. That went from full on 100 miles an hour to zero in a matter of days.

It was shocking and just crazy. I still really can't believe this is happening.

Going On A Joy Ride

Well the Joy Ride started... I do have to give credit to my boss [President and CEO] Greg Harris. He had the idea that it would be cool to take the van around and spread some music, and he asked if I wanted to do it. I was like 100 percent on board.

The Rock Hall's Joy Ride van at Cleveland's Muni Lot for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank [Lisa Vinciquerra]

We inaugurated the Joy Ride at the Muni Lot last Thursday (April 30). I got in the van that day and cruised over to the Muni Lot. I just opened up the doors and started blasting music.

'Out There With The People'

Immediately the National Guard came over. Like three of four people came over and thanked me because they have not been able to listen to music with their ear pods which they were hoping to do. They'd basically been working in silence for the past month or so.

It was incredible. People were dancing. There were cars with [Rock Hall] member stickers in their windows that were waving to me and beeping at me and the day flew by.

I was just out there with the people all day long it was fantastic.

I told Greg [Harris] that it was one of my top ten days working at the Rock Hall since I've been there.

