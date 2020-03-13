© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Cleveland Museum of Art Announces Closure Prompted By Coronavirus

By David C. Barnett
Published March 13, 2020 at 9:45 PM EDT
The Cleveland Museum of Art joins a number of area cultural institutions in closing temporarily during the pandemic. [David C. Barnett]
The front entrance of the Cleveland Museum of Art is flanked by banners that read "For the benefit of all the people forever"

The Cleveland Museum of Art announced Friday that it would close for a little over two weeks as a public health safety measure in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a news release, director William Griswold said the museum will close to the public from Saturday with plans to reopen on March 31. He added that all scheduled events during this time will be canceled or postponed.

“This was not an easy decision,” Griswold said. “However, we are as committed to playing our part in containing the transmission of the virus as we are to being a proactive, leading institution in the community.”

Griswold indicated that most of the museum staff would be working from home during the closure.

The museum joins a number of other area cultural institutions that have canceled events or announced temporary shutdowns. The Cleveland Museum of Natural History and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame also announced Friday that they are temporarily going dark in an effort to reduce the potential for further public exposure to the fast-spreading virus.

Tags
Arts & Culture CoronavirusCoronavirus Local NewsEconomyNews FeatureArts Features & Interviews
David C. Barnett
david.barnett@ideastream.org | 216-916-6242
See stories by David C. Barnett
Related Content