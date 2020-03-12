Rock Hall Inductions In Cleveland Postponed

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony has been postponed due to the coronavirus. The event had been scheduled for May 2 in Cleveland.

This year’s class includes Whitney Houston, T. Rex., Notorious B.I.G., the Doobie Brothers, Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails and Depeche Mode.

A statement from the Rock Hall said: "Given recent news regarding coronavirus and the urging by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine regarding large public gatherings, we have made the decision to postpone the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Induction Week festivities until later this year."

By postponing rather than canceling Rock Hall president and CEO Greg Harris said the impact financially will be greatly minimized, "and the impact on the fans and the many folks that want to see these inductions happen, they'll be able to enjoy it and experience it."

New dates are to be announced and shared with ticket holders, Harris said.

Meanwhile, the museum will not close its doors.

"At this point we're in close contact with the county board of health, the American Alliance of Museums and following their guidelines on increased frequency of cleaning, mitigating any contact. With all those procedures in place we're currently still open until otherwise," he said.

Harris said the Rock Hall will likely see a reduction in visitors during the ban.

"Our primary visitors are travelers. I think the travel industry is going to see, at least for the next few weeks, a real diminished travel, which will really decrease the people that are traveling to attractions and museums and historic sites across the country and in turn here at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame," he said.