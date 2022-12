The naughty-sounding word for Friday, Feb. 14th relates to interlocked fingers. If you would like to suggest a word, send it to "queenofthemorn@gmail.com," or to WCLV, "Attn. Naughty Etymologist," 1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH, 44115. If I feature your word on the air, I will send you an item from the WCLV Prize Closet.