Pet News

Pet News of the Week Feb. 3 - 7

By Jacqueline Gerber
Published February 10, 2020 at 8:31 PM EST
Not every cheetah has an emotional support animal, and that is no doubt what WCLV listeners had in mind when they voted for the Pet News of the Week. At the Turtle Back Zoo in New Jersey, cheetah Nandi and labrador Bowie have been best friends since they were cub and pup. Coming in second was the story from the UK about the company that farmers hire to get rid of farm rats. One squad of terriers recently dispatched 730 rats in seven hours.  Thank you for voting, and please vote next weekend!

