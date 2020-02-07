© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Akron Organist Daniel Colaner Performs Holst on "From the Top" Feb. 8 - 9 on WCLV

By Jacqueline Gerber
Published February 7, 2020 at 7:41 PM EST
Organist Daniel Colaner

Organist Daniel Colaner, 15, of Akron, appears on "From the Top" Saturday, Feb. 8 at noon and Sunday, Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. on WCLV Classical 104.9. He explained to WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber how he applied to appear on FTT,  and how he became a recipient of a Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award.  Have you ever wondered what it's like backstage at Carnegie Hall?  He'll describe that along with why the piano doesn't "do enough."  He begins by explaining where the show was recorded.

Tags
Arts & Culture WCLV
Jacqueline Gerber
jacqueline.gerber@ideastream.org | 216-916-7160
See stories by Jacqueline Gerber