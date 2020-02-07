Akron Organist Daniel Colaner Performs Holst on "From the Top" Feb. 8 - 9 on WCLV

Organist Daniel Colaner, 15, of Akron, appears on "From the Top" Saturday, Feb. 8 at noon and Sunday, Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. on WCLV Classical 104.9. He explained to WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber how he applied to appear on FTT, and how he became a recipient of a Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award. Have you ever wondered what it's like backstage at Carnegie Hall? He'll describe that along with why the piano doesn't "do enough." He begins by explaining where the show was recorded.