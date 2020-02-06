Jonathon Sawyer's Greenhouse Tavern Closing In Cleveland

Jonathon Sawyer’s Greenhouse Tavern is set to close in downtown Cleveland this month. The E. 4 th Street restaurant is open and taking reservations until February 16, according to its Facebook page.

Sawyer also closed his Noodlecat at Crocker Park in January and Trentina in University Circle last year.

There is a $571,218 judgement lien in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court against Sawyer and his business for money owed to Chemical Bank. The lien was filed in August.

Calls to Sawyer and his lawyer were not immediately returned.

The James Beard Award-winning chef also opened Sawyer’s at the Van Aken District in Shaker Heights and See Saw in Columbus last year. Both restaurants are part of separate management under Forward Hospitality Group and will not be affected, according to Forward Hospitality Group Chief Operating Officer Bobby Rutter.