WCLV listeners were quite taken with the story of the owl found in a ditch in the UK. They thought it could not fly because it was injured, but in reality the bird was just overweight. The owl's natural habitat in the wild was apparently full of tasty mice and voles. An animal sanctuary enforced dietary restrictions, and after losing an ounce-and-a-half, the owl flew back into the wild. Thank you for voting and please do so again next weekend!