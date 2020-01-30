JoAnn Falletta Leads The CIM Orchestra At The Maltz

WCLV's John Simna chats with conductor JoAnn Falletta before her appearance Saturday February 1 in an 8 o'clock concert by the CIM Orchestra at the Maltz Center for the Performing Arts. The Grammy-winning conductor serves as Music Director of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and the Virginia Symphony Orchestra, Principal Guest Conductor of the Brevard Music Center and Artistic Adviser of the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra. Hailed for having “Toscanini’s tight control over ensemble, Walter’s affectionate balancing of inner voices, Stokowski’s gutsy showmanship, and a controlled frenzy worthy of Bernstein”, she is a leading force for the music of our time. Her concert features Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes by Carl Maria von Weber by Paul Hindemith and two symphonic poems from the Roman Trilogy by Ottorino Respighi, The Fountains of Rome and The Pines of Rome. Concert information at cim.edu.