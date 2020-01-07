Pet News of the Week Dec. 30 - Jan. 3

By one vote, WCLV listeners favored the story of Eva, the cat who disappeared from her Florida home two years ago during Hurricane Irma. When the cat recently appeared at a local sheriff's office, the deputies took her to a veterinarian, who found and scanned her microchip. Eva was promptly reunited with her owner. The sheriff's office said via Twitter: "Eva is now living in luxury. MEOW, that is a great story!"

The tale of the cat and its owner who got stuck up a tree in Vermont came in second.

Thank you all for your response. Please vote again next weekend!