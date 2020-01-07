© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Pet News

Pet News of the Week Dec. 30 - Jan. 3

By Jacqueline Gerber
Published January 7, 2020 at 4:18 PM EST
Photo: Pi_Kei/Shutterstock.com

By one vote, WCLV listeners favored the story of Eva, the cat who disappeared from her Florida home two years ago during Hurricane Irma. When the cat recently appeared at a local sheriff's office, the deputies took her to a veterinarian, who found and scanned her microchip. Eva was promptly reunited with her owner. The sheriff's office said via Twitter: "Eva is now living in luxury. MEOW, that is a great story!"

The tale of the cat and its owner who got stuck up a tree in Vermont came in second.

Thank you all for your response.  Please vote again next weekend!

