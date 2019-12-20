The release of Star Wars Episode 9 'The Rise of Skywalker' makes timely a program WCLV produced back in 2015 when The Force Awakens was new in theaters. As you undoubtedly know, John Williams has written the music for all nine films in the Skywalker Saga. Brett Mitchell, former Associate Conductor of The Cleveland Orchestra (now Music Director of the Colorado Symphony in Denver), was and is a die-hard fan of John Williams and Star Wars, so WCLV invited him to the KeyBank Studio to take us through the score of The Force Awakens. Many of themes created for that film--and resurrected from previous Star Wars scores--appear again in The Rise of Skywalker, so this show is still timely four years later. By the way, at the 2017 All Ohio Excellence in Journalism Awards presentation, Star Wars: The Score Awakens earned First Place in the Documentary category! Congratulations to Angela Mitchell (a WCLV producer at the time), Star Wars expert (and Angela's husband) Brett Mitchell and host Bill O'Connell.