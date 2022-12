[Air date: December 13, 2019]

WCLV's John Simna speaks with Quire Cleveland's Artistic Director Jay White about their upcoming concerts Carols for Quire X.

Friday, December 20, 2019, 7:30 PM - St. Ignatius of Antioch Church

Saturday, December 21, 2019, 7:30 PM - Our Lady of Peace Church

Sunday, December 22, 2019, 4:00 PM - St. Peter Catholic Church

More information about the concerts can be found here.