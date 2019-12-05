Shaker Heights Native Andy Borowitz Brings Political Satire Home

Shaker Heights native Andy Borowitz is the Borowitz behind The New Yorker's satirical website " The Borowitz Report."

When national news outlets are accused of reporting "fake news" they take the accusation as an insult to their journalistic integrity.

When Borowitz is accused of reporting "fake news," he takes it as a compliment.

He began his satirical "Borowitz Report" nearly two decades ago by making fun of political leaders like George W. Bush and Al Gore.

These days Borowitz takes aim at our current collection of politicians with a heavy emphasis on the man running the White House.

Saturday night Andy Borowitz is back home for a night of stand-up political comedy at Playhouse Square.

He's been writing the political lampoon since 2001 and in 2012 The New Yorker added "The Borowitz Report" to its website.

Screenshot of "The Borowitz Report"

"In the back of my mind I'm always scrolling through the news of the day and then usually something will click and that's when I write," he said.

But he doesn't sit down to write at a computer.

"I'm usually writing just on my phone," he said. "These pieces are very short, as you've probably noticed, and so I'll just write on the notepad of my phone and send it in to my editor."

If you're headed to Playhouse Square for his show Saturday night don't worry, he won't be typing on his phone.

"Oh my God, there would be rioting for that. It might be the least entertaining thing ever," he said.

Andy Borowitz takes the Key Bank State Theatre stage at 8 p.m. Saturday for his "Make America Not Embarrassing Again Tour."