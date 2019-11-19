© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
Pet News

Pet News of the Week Nov. 11 - 15

By Jacqueline Gerber
Published November 19, 2019 at 4:25 PM EST
WCLV listeners loved the story of the abandoned pit bulls, Maggie and Ollie, who were adopted by "Guardians of the Galaxy" star Dave Bautista, and who now live in luxury, with Tempur-Pedic dog beds, a large gated property, and doggy doors everywhere. In second place was the story of the malevolent, surly turkeys in New Jersey who are attacking residents of an over-55 community. Some of you expressed an approving view that the turkeys were getting some revenge against humans.

This feature would not exist without you. As always, thank you for your carefully considered votes, and please vote again next weekend!

Arts & Culture
Jacqueline Gerber
See stories by Jacqueline Gerber