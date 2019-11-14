Mark Kosower's 'Bach for Humanity' at CIM

Bach for Humanity is Mark Kosower's three-year commitment to bring the music of Bach to a wide cross-section of socioeconomic spheres through community outreach, educational performances, and performances in the concert hall in the greater Cleveland area. As the purpose of the arts is to enrich and elevate the human existence he aims to convey the humanity and the divine inspiration found in Bach's music to anyone with an open mind, ears, and heart. The need to bring people together has never been greater, and it is the music of Bach that has inspired people for centuries with its spirituality and ideals of love and compassion that transcend above all else. Mark speaks with WCLV's Bill O'Connell about all this and more, anticipating his performance at CIM on Friday November 15th.