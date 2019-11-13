© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

BW Music Theater Alum in 'The Band's Visit'

Published November 13, 2019 at 10:30 PM EST
The company of The Band's Visit North American Tour. Photo by Matthew Murphy

The critically acclaimed Broadway musical  The Band’s Visit is the winner of 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical and it's playing though November 24 at the Connor Palace in Playhouse Square. 2017 Baldwin Wallace Musical Theater graduate Mike Cefalo plays 'Telephone Guy' (and a few other incidental roles) in the cast of the North American tour. He talks with WCLV's Bill O'Connell about life after BWMT, the captivating show itself, and the opportunity it represents for the young Broadway aspirant.

 

Tags
Arts & Culture WCLV