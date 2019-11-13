BW Music Theater Alum in 'The Band's Visit'

The critically acclaimed Broadway musical The Band’s Visit is the winner of 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical and it's playing though November 24 at the Connor Palace in Playhouse Square. 2017 Baldwin Wallace Musical Theater graduate Mike Cefalo plays 'Telephone Guy' (and a few other incidental roles) in the cast of the North American tour. He talks with WCLV's Bill O'Connell about life after BWMT, the captivating show itself, and the opportunity it represents for the young Broadway aspirant.