Tuesday Music Presents 'October Octets'

The Dover String Quartet catapulted to international stardom following a stunning sweep of the 2013 Banff Competition. Recently named the Cleveland Quartet Award winner, and awarded the coveted Avery Fisher Career Grant, Dover has become one of the most in-demand ensembles in the world. The quartet’s rise from up-and-coming young ensemble to occupying a spot at the top of their field has been “practically meteoric” ( Strings). The Escher String Quartet — Tuesday Musical’s quartet-in-residence — takes its name from M.C. Escher, inspired by the Dutch graphic artist’s method of interplay between individual components working together to form a whole. October Octets includes the world premiere of an octet by Gregg Kallor, Tuesday Musical's composer-in-residence and takes place Wednesday October 30, 7:30pm, at EJ Thomas Hall in Akron.

Escher cellist Brook Speltz and Dover violist Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt are husband-and-wife and when WCLV's Bill O'Connell spoke with them, his first question was “How do you make it work?”

Information on the 2019/2020 season of Tuesday Musical can be found Tuesday Musical (dot) org.