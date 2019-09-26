Walleye Fishing Peaks in Lake Erie

Fishing is heating up as Lake Erie waters begin to cool. Walleyes spawned from the baby boom of 2014 and 2015 are flooding the central basin. Whether beating the bank, trolling or drifting, anglers are catching boatloads of walleye.

Recently, ideastream sat down with Ann Marie Gorman, from Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Fairport Fisheries Research Station, to talk about the growing fish population. Then we hopped aboard the Express charter boat in Eastlake with a group of fishermen hoping to catch their limits.