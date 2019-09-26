© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
applause-hero.jpg
Applause
Applause is a weekly show highlighting Northeast Ohio’s vibrant arts and culture scene. From interviews with artists to special musical performances, the show spotlights creative people in our community and beyond. Watch new episodes here or on WVIZ Ideastream Public Media Fridays at 8:30 p.m. Social: Facebook | Twitter

Walleye Fishing Peaks in Lake Erie

By Dennis Knowles
Published September 26, 2019 at 7:32 PM EDT
Men fishing for walleye in Lake Erie
Men fishing for walleye in Lake Erie

Fishing is heating up as Lake Erie waters begin to cool. Walleyes spawned from the baby boom of 2014 and 2015 are flooding the central basin. Whether beating the bank, trolling or drifting, anglers are catching boatloads of walleye.

Recently, ideastream sat down with Ann Marie Gorman, from Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Fairport Fisheries Research Station, to talk about the growing fish population. Then we hopped aboard the Express charter boat in Eastlake with a group of fishermen hoping to catch their limits.

Tags
Arts & Culture ApplauseNews Feature
Dennis Knowles
See stories by Dennis Knowles