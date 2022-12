WCLV listeners felt overwhelming sympathy for the yak, Meteor, who escaped while being hauled to a slaughterhouse in Virginia. He is still at large. Meteor's story is our Pet News of the Week. As always, thank you for voting.

NOTE: Your Queen of the Morn is on break Sep. 23 - 27, back on the air Sep. 30. During that time, for more Pet News and other stories of interest, please visit the "Queen of the Morn" Facebook page.