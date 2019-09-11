'My Violin Weighs a Ton' Comes to Severance Hall

"My Violin Weighs A Ton" is a vision that Hip Hop Artist and Mental Health Advocate Archie Green crafted and is bringing to life in Reinberger Chamber Hall at Severance Friday September 13 at 7:30pm. Archie has in mind a fusion of hip-hop and classical music, played by students from the Lexington-Bell Community Center in the Hough neighborhood of Cleveland. Archie and his Mental Health Advocacy group, Peel Dem Layers Back, was granted the opportunity to bring the vision for "My Violin Weighs a Ton" to life. For the four-month long performance project, Archie and PDLB has partnered with Lexington-Bell Community Center, an urban youth educational center located in the historic Cleveland neighborhood of Hough. MVWAT is an interactive experience that will allow the students at the Lexington-Bell Community Center to create and perform hip hop with a classical twist. This interview includes comments by Perry Wolfman, CIM grad and a professional audio engineer and music producer, who takes part in the second half of this extraordinary concert at Severance Hall.