African-American Civil War Vets Added to Soldiers' and Sailors' Monument

Dedicated on July 4, 1894, the Soldiers' and Sailors' monument on Public Square in downtown Cleveland honors the men and women of Cuyahoga County who completed their tour of service during the Civil War.

Of the 9,000 names engraved on the walls ony around 20 are of African-Americans. However, an estimated 180,000 African-Americans served in the Civil War.

Thanks to the hard work of some enterprising Ohio students, the names of more than 100 Colored Troops who served will be added to this monument.