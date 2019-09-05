© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Applause
Applause is a weekly show highlighting Northeast Ohio's vibrant arts and culture scene. From interviews with artists to special musical performances, the show spotlights creative people in our community and beyond. Watch new episodes here or on WVIZ Ideastream Public Media Fridays at 8:30 p.m.

African-American Civil War Vets Added to Soldiers' and Sailors' Monument

By Dennis Knowles
Published September 5, 2019 at 10:00 AM EDT
Civil War soldiers [Library of Congress]
Two African-American Civil War soldiers

Dedicated on July 4, 1894, the Soldiers' and Sailors' monument on Public Square in downtown Cleveland honors the men and women of Cuyahoga County who completed their tour of service during the Civil War.

Of the 9,000 names engraved on the walls ony around 20 are of African-Americans. However, an estimated 180,000 African-Americans served in the Civil War.

Thanks to the hard work of some enterprising Ohio students, the names of more than 100 Colored Troops who served will be added to this monument.

