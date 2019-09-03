© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
MakingItBanner2021.png
Making It
Northeast Ohio is full of creative people following their dreams while trying to make a living. From jewelry crafted out of broken street glass to sound equipment engineered for rock stars, see what people are "making" in the community.

Making It: Inspired Jewelry Born in France, Crafted in Cleveland

By Jean-Marie Papoi
Published September 3, 2019 at 10:44 PM EDT

BUSINESS: Oceanne

MAKER: Anne Harrill

HOME AWAY FROM HOME: Anne Harrill is many miles from where she grew up in the South of France, but she loves her current home in the Gordon Square Arts District of Cleveland’s Detroit Shoreway neighborhood. “It’s been really exciting to be a part of it,” Harrill said. “It’s booming, it’s really diverse. There have been a lot of people who have been here for many years, and I’m feeling very lucky to be the new person, and to be embraced.”

FROM THE BEGINNING: Harrill started designing and handcrafting jewelry after moving from France to Cleveland in 2002. “I was trying to find my voice, and figure out a way to connect with people,” she explained. “I didn’t know anyone, I was about to get married, and feeling really culture shocked.” Her husband, a musician, traveled around to different shows in the community, and Harrill quickly discovered that was a great way to meet people.

STARTING THE COMPANY: Harrill began taking some of her handmade jewelry to the shows she’d attend with her husband, and easily found her calling. “I got totally hooked on the process of making pieces,” she said. “As I kept going, I really wanted to find different ways of doing different things, so I started watching YouTube videos, and learned by making mistakes.” Her pieces gained popularity, and she started Oceanne in 2006.

SIMPLE, SOPHISTICATED: There’s a certain recognizable quality and style to Oceanne’s jewelry and accessories around Cleveland these days. For Harrill, it’s about finding that perfect harmony between bold, yet subtle design. “We make a lot of pieces that are modern and simple. Even our statement pieces are pretty simple. We try to stay relevant to what’s in style, but we try to bring our own twist on it.”

Tags
Arts & Culture News Feature
Jean-Marie Papoi
jean-marie.papoi@ideastream.org | 216-916-6050
See stories by Jean-Marie Papoi
Related Content