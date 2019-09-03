Making It: Inspired Jewelry Born in France, Crafted in Cleveland

BUSINESS: Oceanne

MAKER: Anne Harrill

HOME AWAY FROM HOME: Anne Harrill is many miles from where she grew up in the South of France, but she loves her current home in the Gordon Square Arts District of Cleveland’s Detroit Shoreway neighborhood. “It’s been really exciting to be a part of it,” Harrill said. “It’s booming, it’s really diverse. There have been a lot of people who have been here for many years, and I’m feeling very lucky to be the new person, and to be embraced.”

FROM THE BEGINNING: Harrill started designing and handcrafting jewelry after moving from France to Cleveland in 2002. “I was trying to find my voice, and figure out a way to connect with people,” she explained. “I didn’t know anyone, I was about to get married, and feeling really culture shocked.” Her husband, a musician, traveled around to different shows in the community, and Harrill quickly discovered that was a great way to meet people.

STARTING THE COMPANY: Harrill began taking some of her handmade jewelry to the shows she’d attend with her husband, and easily found her calling. “I got totally hooked on the process of making pieces,” she said. “As I kept going, I really wanted to find different ways of doing different things, so I started watching YouTube videos, and learned by making mistakes.” Her pieces gained popularity, and she started Oceanne in 2006.

SIMPLE, SOPHISTICATED: There’s a certain recognizable quality and style to Oceanne’s jewelry and accessories around Cleveland these days. For Harrill, it’s about finding that perfect harmony between bold, yet subtle design. “We make a lot of pieces that are modern and simple. Even our statement pieces are pretty simple. We try to stay relevant to what’s in style, but we try to bring our own twist on it.”