Music From The Western Reserve Season Previewed On Musical Passions

Sunday morning (9-10am EDT on WCLV) Eric Kisch welcomes Zsolt Bognár for conversation on his Musical Passions program. Bognár is the recently named Artistic Director and General Manager of Music from the Western Reserve, the organization entering a 37 th year of presenting chamber music concerts in northeastern Ohio. The radio program will be a preview of Bognár’s first season at the helm.

The concerts, which start September 8 th, will all take place at Christ Episcopal Church in Hudson. Performers range from Cleveland Orchestra members to an outstanding featured young artist. On Sunday, radio listeners will be treated to some of the music to be performed in the series, including Kisch’s usual interesting variety of artists and renditions.

Bognár, already renowned as a pianist and host of the award-winning film series Living the Classical Life, has been on Kisch’s program previously discussing nuances of piano performance. In the brief audio clip above, Bognár gives ticket information followed by an amusing outtake (which will not be a part of Sunday’s program).

Here is the schedule of concerts to be previewed, all to take place at Christ Episcopal Church, 21 Aurora Road in Hudson, Ohio:

Sunday, September 8, 2019 — Carl Topilow, clarinet, Joan Ellison, soprano, and Marshall Griffith, piano

Sunday, October 6, 2019 — Colin Davin, classical guitar

Sunday, November 3, 2019 — The Omni String Quartet (Amy Lee and Alicia Koelz violins, Wesley Collins, guest viola, and Tanya Ell, cello) with special guest, Frank Rosenwein, oboe

Sunday, February 9, 2020 — Isabelle Durrenberger, violin, Featured Young Artist

Sunday, March 1, 2020 — Jack Sutte, trumpet and Christine Fuoco, piano

Sunday, April 5, 2020 — Yaron Kohlberg, piano