Deadline Approaching For Akron Cultural Survey

By Ella Abbott
Published August 5, 2019 at 12:15 PM EDT
[Kabir Bhatia / WKSU]

Northeast Ohio residents have until midnight tonight to weigh in on how they would improve the arts in Akron.

ArtsNow launched the Akron Cultural Plan survey in June as the first step in gathering information from people who live, work and play in Akron.

Nicole Mullet is the executive director of the non-profit. She says often people will tell her they aren’t involved in the arts, but then find out they’re affected by it in ways they hadn’t realized – such as school art programs or church choirs.

Mullet on Akron cultural survey

“It’s been this wonderful conversation about how the arts and how culture really does permeate all aspects of our life. And I think that that’s when communities are at their healthiest and most vibrant, that’s the case.”

Mullet says the Cultural Plan is intended serve as a strategic plan for arts and culture in Akron. She says they’ll go over what they learn from the survey at a public discussion at the Akron Art Museum on August 22.

