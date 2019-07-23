© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
ApplausePerformances.png
Applause Performances
Live performances now take place the second Friday of every month at noon. Tune in at the WCPN Facebook page. Subscribe: iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | NPR One | Feed

Applause Performances: Ray Flanagan

By Dave DeOreo
Published July 23, 2019 at 6:12 PM EDT
Ray Flanagan [ideastream]

Medina guitarist Ray Flanagan got his start as a young musician competing in the annual High School Rock Off.

But he soon discovered it wasn't the competition but the comraderie among the other musical kids that made it such a worthwhile event.

More than a decade later Flanagan is a mainstay in the Cleveland scene thanks to that solidarity that's continued with other working musicians.

IMG_7227.JPG

Ray Flanagan [ideastream]

Flanagan has played with the Speedbumps and his own band Ray Flanagan and the Authorities.

Now Flanagan ventures into singer-songwriter territory with his solo debut "Passerby."

When he went into the studio he thought he'd record only three songs.

In the end he recorded 15.

IMG_7231.JPG

Dan Polletta and Ray Flanagan [ideastream]

Flanagan joined ideastream's Dan Polletta to share some of those songs for Applause Performances on the 90.3 WCPN ideastream Facebook page.

Ray Flanagan performs the first Sunday of every month at the Forest City Brewery.

 

Tags
Arts & Culture News Feature
Dave DeOreo
Dave DeOreo is coordinating producer for Ideastream Public Media’s arts and culture team.
See stories by Dave DeOreo