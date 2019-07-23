Applause Performances: Ray Flanagan

Medina guitarist Ray Flanagan got his start as a young musician competing in the annual High School Rock Off.

But he soon discovered it wasn't the competition but the comraderie among the other musical kids that made it such a worthwhile event.

More than a decade later Flanagan is a mainstay in the Cleveland scene thanks to that solidarity that's continued with other working musicians.

Ray Flanagan [ideastream]

Flanagan has played with the Speedbumps and his own band Ray Flanagan and the Authorities.

Now Flanagan ventures into singer-songwriter territory with his solo debut "Passerby."

When he went into the studio he thought he'd record only three songs.

In the end he recorded 15.

Dan Polletta and Ray Flanagan [ideastream]

Flanagan joined ideastream's Dan Polletta to share some of those songs for Applause Performances on the 90.3 WCPN ideastream Facebook page.

Ray Flanagan performs the first Sunday of every month at the Forest City Brewery.