Ivan Schwarz Leaving Greater Cleveland Film Commission

The film industry veteran who helped bring some of Hollywood to Northeast Ohio is resigning from his post as president of the Greater Cleveland Film Commission. Ivan Schwarz is stepping down to pursue independent media production. His successor comes to town next month after 15 years in the Los Angeles film world.

Schwarz turned in his resignation three months ago, according to Film Commission Board Chair Robert Falls. But that news, and the search for his replacement, was kept secret so as not to jeopardize Ohio's film tax credit in the new state budget.

“We didn't want to interrupt the process of the tax credit, which has now passed,” Falls said. “We've been able to secure the tax credit, and we've got ourselves a new president in Evan Miller.”

Evan Miller [Falls Communications]

Like Schwarz, Miller has Cleveland roots and a history with the film industry. Miller was a film and talent agent at Abrams Artists Agency, representing a variety of clients in film, television and theater, according to a news release from the film commission.

Schwarz will step down from his post July 31, and Miller's first day on the job will be August 26. The film commission staff and board will oversee operations during the transition period, Falls said.

The leadership change comes on the heels of an announcement this weekend that Cleveland's Russo brothers will bring a new film production to town this fall.

“Nothing stops,” Falls said. “Ivan has really set the table for us and we’re good to go.”