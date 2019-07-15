© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Ideastream Series Lead Image
News
To contact us with news tips, story ideas or other related information, e-mail newsstaff@ideastream.org.

Goosen Wins Inaugural Bridgestone Senior Players Championship

Published July 15, 2019 at 12:48 PM EDT
A hole at the Firestone Country Club [Firestone Country Club]
A hole at the Firestone Country Club.

By Khabir Bhatia, WKSU

Retief Goosen birdied the final two holes to win the inaugural Bridgestone Senior Players Championship at Firestone Country Club in Akron for his first PGA Tour Champions title.

The 50-year-old Hall of Famer from South Africa broke a tie for the lead with a 15-foot putt on the par-4 17th hole and made a 10-footer on the par-4 18th for a 2-under 68.  He beat Jay Haas and Tim Petrovic by two strokes. 

The Bridgestone Senior Players Championship replaced the more popular and more prestigious World Golf Championships Bridgestone Invitational, after the sponsor, Bridgestone, declined last year to renew its contract with Firestone and moved the event to Memphis.

Tom Burns from Munroe Falls was at Firestone Country Club over the weekend for the event, and has volunteered several times in the past.  He said the crowds seemed smaller compared to Invitational, a PGA Tour event that came through the club for two decades.

“We’re able to get up close, but it’s not nearly the event as when the real pros are here.  And it’s a fundraiser for Akron: they raise an awful lot of money for the hospitals.  And they won’t raise as much money, obviously, with a lesser crowd," he said.

Northern Ohio Golf Charities donated about $1 million from the prior event in 2017.  But in 2002 – when Firestone last hosted a seniors event – their take was about half that.

Tags
Arts & Culture News Feature