Applause Performances: Jamey Haddad and 'Under One Sun'

Percussion master Jamey Haddad brought members of his band "Under One Sun" for a live performance prior to the band's Tri-C JazzFest Cleveland concert at Playhouse Square Saturday night.

Now based in Oberlin, Haddad grew up on Cleveland's east side, lived in Shaker Heights for many years and works regularly with Paul Simon.

Daniel Polletta welcomed Jamey Haddad, along with band members Billy Drewes and Michael Ward-Bergeman to our ideacenter At Playhouse Square studios.

"Under One Sun" [photo: Jamey Haddad]

Since 2016, Haddad and "Under One Sun" have showcased the compositions of Drewes with an ensemble of eight musicians from five countries playing a unique blend of jazz and world music.