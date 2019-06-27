Take a Tour of Akron's Former Steinway Hall

Renovations are set to begin this summer on Robinson Mansion, formerly Steinway Hall, in Akron's Middlebury neighborhood. The 44-room brick mansion was built in 1906 by clay products magnate Byron W. Robinson, and is the last home standing on what was once the city's original Millionaires Row.

After sitting vacant for five years, the structure was saved from the wrecking ball by Akron developer Tony Troppe, who purchased it along with a group of investors in March for $375,000. The team has been working on plans to redevelop the property over the past several months. Since the building is on the National Register of Historic Places, the project has recently been slated to receive $250,000 from the state in historic preservation tax credits. The entire restoration is estimated to cost about $1.6 million.

Before rebuilding begins, we took a tour of the mansion with Troppe, who points out many of the original architectural elements that will be saved.