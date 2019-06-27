© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Ideas_FullScreen.png
Ideas
Hosted by Rick Jackson. Airs on WVIZ/PBS Fridays at from 7:30pm - 8:00pm and Sundays from 11:00am - 11:30am.

Take a Tour of Akron's Former Steinway Hall

By Jean-Marie Papoi
Published June 27, 2019 at 8:31 PM EDT
Tony Troppe outside Akron's historic Robinson Mansion
Tony Troppe outside Akron's historic Robinson Mansion

Renovations are set to begin this summer on Robinson Mansion, formerly Steinway Hall, in Akron's Middlebury neighborhood. The 44-room brick mansion was built in 1906 by clay products magnate Byron W. Robinson, and is the last home standing on what was once the city's original Millionaires Row.

After sitting vacant for five years, the structure was saved from the wrecking ball by Akron developer Tony Troppe, who purchased it along with a group of investors in March for $375,000. The team has been working on plans to redevelop the property over the past several months. Since the building is on the National Register of Historic Places, the project has recently been slated to receive $250,000 from the state in historic preservation tax credits. The entire restoration is estimated to cost about $1.6 million. 

Before rebuilding begins, we took a tour of the mansion with Troppe, who points out many of the original architectural elements that will be saved.

Tags
Arts & Culture News Feature
Jean-Marie Papoi
jean-marie.papoi@ideastream.org | 216-916-6050
See stories by Jean-Marie Papoi
Related Content