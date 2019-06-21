Fishing the Cuyahoga River 50 Years After the Fire of 1969

In 1969, a fire that burned on the surface of a polluted Cuyahoga River caught the nation’s attention. For decades, the waterway was a dumping ground for industry and manufacturers. Aquatic life was all but non-existent. As part of ideastream's Cuyahoga River Comeback series, we stopped by the banks of the Cuyahoga to see how anglers are utilizing the river 50 years later.