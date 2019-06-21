Applause is a weekly show highlighting Northeast Ohio’s vibrant arts and culture scene. From interviews with artists to special musical performances, the show spotlights creative people in our community and beyond. Watch new episodes here or on WVIZ Ideastream Public Media Fridays at 8:30 p.m. Social: Facebook | Twitter
Fishing the Cuyahoga River 50 Years After the Fire of 1969
In 1969, a fire that burned on the surface of a polluted Cuyahoga River caught the nation’s attention. For decades, the waterway was a dumping ground for industry and manufacturers. Aquatic life was all but non-existent. As part of ideastream's Cuyahoga River Comeback series, we stopped by the banks of the Cuyahoga to see how anglers are utilizing the river 50 years later.