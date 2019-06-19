© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

ChamberFest Cleveland’s 8th Season Proceeds

Published June 19, 2019 at 9:19 PM EDT
Gary Adams; ChamberFestCleveland.com
Gary Adams; ChamberFestCleveland.com

The region’s only chamber music festival has ended but WCLV is pleased to be broadcasting a number of its concerts in a series to be heard on consecutive Sunday nights from 7 to 9 p.m. each week through July 21st.  ChamberFest Cleveland was founded in 2012 by Franklin Cohen, then the principal clarinet with the Cleveland Orchestra, and his daughter Diana Cohen, concertmaster of the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra.  The Cohens were guests on Eric Kisch’s program, "Musical Passions," on Sunday, June 23rd.  (A short excerpt is above.)   Inspired by the wealth of fine music making in Cleveland and lifetimes of traveling to music festivals, their vision was to create a chamber music event of international stature.  Since its launch it has become an annual mecca for unique chamber music experiences taking place in a variety of Cleveland venues.  ChamberFest has come a long way in accomplishing its stated mission, “To nurture a deep family-like connection between musicians and audiences of all ages.” 

Known for its thematic programming, this year’s festival, Under the Influence, presents concerts of music grouped in a number of enticing categories, as the program names suggest.

DATE OF CONCERT                                    

                                   REMAINING DATES TO AIR ON WCLV   

June 6/25 Brahmsia;   &     Sat 6/29 Tri Colour                                  to air Sun 7/14 7-9pm
LISZT/SAINT SAËNS Orpheus S98/R415 for Piano
BRAHMS Hungarian Dances
DOHNANYI Piano Sextet
POULENC Sonata for Clarinet and Piano;
STRAVINSKY Three Pieces for String Quartet;
 FRANĆAIX String Trio (1933);
FAURÉ Piano Quartet No. 2, Op, 45

Fri 6/28 Precocious Virtuosity Gartner                                              to air  Sun 7/21 7-9pm
MOZART Piano Quartet No. 1 in G Minor, K. 478;
MOSZKOWSKI Suite for Two Violins and Piano, Op. 71; 
MENDELSSOHN Octet in E-flat major, Op. 20

Tickets are still available for some of the remaining concerts.  Information is available at http://www.chamberfestcleveland.com  and 216-471-8887.

