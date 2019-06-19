ChamberFest Cleveland’s 8th Season Proceeds

The region’s only chamber music festival has ended but WCLV is pleased to be broadcasting a number of its concerts in a series to be heard on consecutive Sunday nights from 7 to 9 p.m. each week through July 21st. ChamberFest Cleveland was founded in 2012 by Franklin Cohen, then the principal clarinet with the Cleveland Orchestra, and his daughter Diana Cohen, concertmaster of the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra. The Cohens were guests on Eric Kisch’s program, "Musical Passions," on Sunday, June 23rd. (A short excerpt is above.) Inspired by the wealth of fine music making in Cleveland and lifetimes of traveling to music festivals, their vision was to create a chamber music event of international stature. Since its launch it has become an annual mecca for unique chamber music experiences taking place in a variety of Cleveland venues. ChamberFest has come a long way in accomplishing its stated mission, “To nurture a deep family-like connection between musicians and audiences of all ages.”

Known for its thematic programming, this year’s festival, Under the Influence, presents concerts of music grouped in a number of enticing categories, as the program names suggest.

June 6/25 Brahmsia; & Sat 6/29 Tri Colour to air Sun 7/14 7-9pm

LISZT/SAINT SAËNS Orpheus S98/R415 for Piano

BRAHMS Hungarian Dances

DOHNANYI Piano Sextet

POULENC Sonata for Clarinet and Piano;

STRAVINSKY Three Pieces for String Quartet;

FRANĆAIX String Trio (1933);

FAURÉ Piano Quartet No. 2, Op, 45

Fri 6/28 Precocious Virtuosity Gartner to air Sun 7/21 7-9pm

MOZART Piano Quartet No. 1 in G Minor, K. 478;

MOSZKOWSKI Suite for Two Violins and Piano, Op. 71;

MENDELSSOHN Octet in E-flat major, Op. 20

Tickets are still available for some of the remaining concerts. Information is available at http://www.chamberfestcleveland.com and 216-471-8887.