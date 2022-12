On June 15 at 8:00 PM, Underground Classical presents the Neave Trio in a program of music by female composers. WCLV's John Mills spoke with the musicians about their performance.

Anna Williams, violin

Mikhail Veselov, cello

Eri Nakamura, piano

More information about the concert is at undergroundclassical.org

More information about the Neave Trio is at neavetrio.com