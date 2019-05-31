Cleveland Opera Presents 'Porgy and Bess'

WCLV's Bill O'Connell talks with Cleveland Opera Executive Artistic Director Sorota Sobieska and cast member James Binion ('Jake') about Gershwin's 1935 masterpiece. You can catch the only performance Saturday June 1, 7:30pm at the Ohio Theater in Playhouse Square. Information at theclevelandopera.org. The large cast includes Jonathan Stuckey as Porgy, Karen Clark Green as Bess, Brian Keith Johnson as Crown, Matthew Jones as Sportin' Life, Governor Harrs as Robbins, and Lauren Harris as Serena. The conversation begins with Dorota recalling how long this production has been in the works...