WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Arts & Culture
Applause Performances
Live performances now take place the second Friday of every month at noon.

Applause Performances: The Angie Haze Project

By Dave DeOreo
Published May 20, 2019 at 10:00 PM EDT
The Angie Haze Project [photo: ideastream]

Akron singer-songwriter Angie Haze brought her band of eclectic musicians to the Idea Center for a lunch-time performance broadcast live on 90.3 WCPN ideastream's Facebook page.

Angie Project.jpg

The Angie Haze Project [photo: LSquared Photo]

The Angie Haze Project is known for heart-felt, deeply expressive songs accompanied by a unique selection of instrumentation.

ideastream's Dan Polletta welcomed Haze and the band to the Westfield Insurance Studio Theater for a live performance and conversation about her musical career and dedication to mental health issues.
 

Arts & Culture News Feature
Dave DeOreo
Dave DeOreo is coordinating producer for Ideastream Public Media’s arts and culture team.
