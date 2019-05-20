Applause Performances: The Angie Haze Project

Akron singer-songwriter Angie Haze brought her band of eclectic musicians to the Idea Center for a lunch-time performance broadcast live on 90.3 WCPN ideastream's Facebook page.

The Angie Haze Project [photo: LSquared Photo]

The Angie Haze Project is known for heart-felt, deeply expressive songs accompanied by a unique selection of instrumentation.

ideastream's Dan Polletta welcomed Haze and the band to the Westfield Insurance Studio Theater for a live performance and conversation about her musical career and dedication to mental health issues.

