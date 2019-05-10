© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

A Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra Concert to Remember

Published May 10, 2019 at 8:23 PM EDT
Violinist Julia Schilz. Photo by Roger Mastroianni.
Violinist Julia Schilz. Photo by Roger Mastroianni.

The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra's May 10 concert in Severance Hall is one that the young players are themselves excited about, what with getting to play Dmitri Shostakovich's mighty Symphony No. 5. On the same concert, listeners will be excited to hear high-school  Wunderkind Julia Schilz play Max Bruch's Scottish Fantasy. WCLV's John Simna caught up with Ms. Schilz and COYO Music Director Vinay Parameswaran for a lively conversation about Bruch, Bartók, Shostakovich and more.

